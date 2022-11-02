Approximately 7,000 people are considered missing in Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

Approximately seven thousand people are considered missing in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

According to her, according to the information of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko, approximately seven thousand people are currently considered missing.

"Any information containing the personal data of a captured or missing serviceman can harm his life and health directly, as well as the exchange process. Because the enemy uses this information," Maliar said.

For example, she noted that a photo of a person in a military uniform could harm a person who is hiding in a temporarily occupied territory and is looking for ways to return, or a person may be in captivity as a civilian. Similarly, information can harm or complicate the negotiation process if a person is on lists for exchange.

Malyar advised her relatives to contact the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which operates under the Main Directorate of Intelligence. Address of the coordination headquarters: Kyiv, Spaska St., 37, phone: 095-412-74-24, 044-425-12-09.

