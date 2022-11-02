After "UP" investigation, prosecutors of SAPO took on head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Reznichenko

SAPO prosecutors registered the proceedings after the "UP" investigation about the close friend of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko, whose company allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias for roads in the region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the SAPO press service in response to a request from "Pravda".

"Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office based on the results of processing the information published in the journalistic investigation "Fitness trainer for a billion. How the company of a close friend of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration became the richest during the war", the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations on November 2, 2022 entered information about the commission of criminal offenses, provided for:

part 2 of article 364 (abuse of power or official position that caused serious consequences - ed.),

Part 2 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained income committed repeatedly or with a prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or in a large amount - ed.) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message reads.

NABU detectives were entrusted with the pre-trial investigation.

In addition, the department informed that currently, Reznichenko is not a suspect or an accused in criminal proceedings, where the procedural management is carried out by the SAPO.

As of 17.10, Reznichenko himself did not publicly respond to the investigation.