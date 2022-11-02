Putin shot himself in foot when he decided to withdraw from "grain agreement", - head of Foreign Ministry of Great Britain Cleverly

The grain initiative should be continued without further obstacles from Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, James Cleverley, announced this on Twitter.

"Putin must stop using food as a weapon. He realized that he shot himself in the foot when he banned ships from entering Ukrainian ports to load grain and feed the world," the minister explained.

According to Cleverley, the grain initiative should continue after November without further obstacles from Russia.

Read more: Approximately 7,000 people are considered missing in Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense