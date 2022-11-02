Air defense does not have time to shoot down Russian missiles over Zaporizhzhia, they arrive in 45-50 seconds, - head of RMA Starukh
Oleksandr Starukh, head of RMA, told about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty.
"We have a special situation due to the fact that we are very close to the contact line, and therefore the missiles that fly at us are not so much cruise missiles, but S-300s, which fly more than a kilometer per second. This (flight to Zaporizhzhia. - Ed. ) it takes 45-50 seconds because Zaporizhzhia is close to the contact line and they arrive very quickly. Air defense does not always have time to work; the siren turns on 10-15 seconds before the explosions. Therefore, the situation is difficult for us in this regard." , - explained the head of the regional administration.
Russian troops regularly shell Zaporizhzhia, damaging civilian and critical infrastructure.