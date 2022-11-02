Air defense does not have time to shoot down Russian missiles over Zaporizhzhia, they arrive in 45-50 seconds, - head of RMA Starukh

Air defense forces do not have time to shoot down Russian missiles over Zaporizhzhia, because the city is located very close to the contact line, and the missiles used by the Russian army for these attacks are very fast.

Oleksandr Starukh, head of RMA, told about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We have a special situation due to the fact that we are very close to the contact line, and therefore the missiles that fly at us are not so much cruise missiles, but S-300s, which fly more than a kilometer per second. This (flight to Zaporizhzhia. - Ed. ) it takes 45-50 seconds because Zaporizhzhia is close to the contact line and they arrive very quickly. Air defense does not always have time to work; the siren turns on 10-15 seconds before the explosions. Therefore, the situation is difficult for us in this regard." , - explained the head of the regional administration.

Russian troops regularly shell Zaporizhzhia, damaging civilian and critical infrastructure.

