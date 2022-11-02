Putin told Indonesian President Widodo about plans to attend G20 summit, - Bloomberg

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have informed Indonesian President Joko Widodo that they plan to attend the Group of Twenty (G20) summit to be held on the island of Bali on November 15-16.

Widodo himself told about this in an interview with the Bloomberg agency, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

Today, Putin and Widodo discussed preparations for the summit during a telephone conversation. At the same time, the Kremlin's website does not mention Putin's plans to personally come to the summit. He has not yet officially confirmed his participation.

As a reminder, the G20 summit in Bali will take place from November 15 to 16. According to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, nothing will be decided at the G20, but everyone is working to isolate Vladimir Putin at the summit. US President Joe Biden has no intention of meeting the Russian dictator if he does come to the summit.

On October 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for the cancellation of Putin's invitation to the G20 summit after another missile attack on the energy infrastructure.