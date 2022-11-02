Canada to produce 500 thousand sets of winter clothing for Ukrainian Armed Forces

Canadian government will engage its defense industry in manufacturing necessary equipment for Ukraine in every possible way.

As informs Censor.NЕТ refrring to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Defense Minister of Canada Anita Anand.

"Canada's defence industry produces high-quality equipment and we see them continuing to step up their efforts to help Ukraine. We will continue to identify Ukraine's needs and work with industry to ensure that Ukraine gets what it needs," Anand said.

She stressed that the amount of direct Canadian military assistance has already exceeded $600 million and includes the latest armored vehicles.

"At a time when Ukraine needs it, we want to send it the best equipment," the Minister said.

Anand added that Canada has already signed contracts with suppliers who will produce 500 thousand sets of military winter clothing, which will be subsequently transferred to Ukrainian defenders.

"Ukraine will win this war, and in the meantime Canada will continue to provide support in the short, medium and long term, no matter how long it takes. The Government of Canada is committed to this," she assured.

As reported, Canada announced the allocation of another defense aid package to Ukraine last month. It included specialized cameras for drones, ammunition, winter clothing sets and satellite data.