Moldova is very vulnerable to Russia, will feel safe if it joins EU - Sandu

President of Moldova Maia Sandu is convinced that neutrality status enshrined in Constitution does not protect country, but it can be changed only with broad national support.

She stated this in an interview with the Romanian TV channel Digi24, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We do not have a parliamentary majority to change the Constitution. To change this situation, we need people's support. For a long time, the political discourse in Moldova has been in support of neutrality, which, as we see, does not protect us. We have a serious security threat from Russia, which we face every day. At the same time, we are a democratic state, we want to strengthen democracy and we care what our citizens think," Sandu said.

According to her, "the authorities adhere to the constitutional principle of neutrality, as this is the will of the citizens".

"Moldova remains very vulnerable to Russia. Moldova does not have a security umbrella in the form of NATO and we cannot solve this problem immediately. Even if we do not have this security umbrella, we can find solutions that will give our citizens more confidence and security. Moldova is still vulnerable and we believe that only when it joins the big European family, we will be able to feel safe," Sandu said.