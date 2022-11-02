Ukrainian air defense destroyed kamikaze drones flying towards Zaporizhzhia.

It was reported in Telegram referring to Ukrainian defenders, by the Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoliy Kurtev, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"There is information about an attack in the suburbs. Our air defense is also working. The military report that all "shahids" flying in Zaporizhzhia direction were destroyed," - he wrote.

The Mayor's Office added that the information is being clarified.

Read more: Air defense does not have time to shoot down Russian missiles over Zaporizhzhia, they arrive in 45-50 seconds, - head of RMA Starukh

Kurtev also added that currently no "arrivals" (hits) have been recorded in Zaporizhzhia. The threat of another attack remains.