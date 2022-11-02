Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with a kamikaze drone: There is a hit to an energy infrastructure facility (updated)
Russian invaders struck Kryvyi Rih with a Shahed drone.
It was reported by Head of Kryvyi Rih military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Kryvyi Rih. Hit by a Shahed drone. Do not post anything on the network and do not comment," the message says.
Later Vilkul added, that the Rashists hit the energy infrastructure facility with a kamikaze drone.
"The destruction is significant. Several areas of the city are without electricity and water. Losses are being clarified. We are starting restoration works," he noted.