Russians have killed more than 40 journalists since beginning of full-scale invasion - NUJU

NUJU demands safety and protection of journalists’ rights in frontline areas.

It was reported by Ukrainian Journalists' National Union, informs Cesor.NЕТ.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have killed at least 43 media workers. According to the verified data of the NUJU, among the dead are 8 journalists who performed professional duties; 13 media workers - civilian victims; 22 media representatives who mobilized to defend Ukraine in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that November 2 celebrates the International Day for the End of Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

