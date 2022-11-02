Previously, Russia demanded security guarantees from United States, and now - from Ukraine, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that Russian aggression against Ukraine had failed.

He stated about it in video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today the Kremlin says that they demanded security guarantees from Ukraine. It is worth pausing for a moment to think about their statements. 252 days ago Russia demanded security guarantees from the United States of America. After eight months of Russia's so-called special operation, the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine.

This is indeed a striking change. It shows both the failure of Russian aggression and how strong we are when we remain united. Millions of Ukrainian men and women who are fighting and working for our freedom. And millions of people around the world who help us to resist Russian terror.

Together we will ensure the defeat of the terrorist state and its punishment for terror. And we guarantee that the whole Ukraine is and will be free. Eternal glory to all our heroes! Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" - the Head of State noted.

