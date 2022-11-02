This morning, Russia launched cruise missiles, they actually flew over "grain corridor" routes, - Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine had led to a global food crisis.

He stated about it in his video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"This morning a Russian aircraft launched cruise missiles near Zmiyinyi. And they actually flew through the routes of the "grain corridor". Each of these Russian launches, and they are almost daily, directly threatens food exports. And it is the responsibility of partners to work together to reduce the Russian threat," the President stressed.

According to Zelenskiy, every time Russian blackmail intensifies, food becomes more expensive.

"If there was no Russian attack on Ukraine, there would not even be a ghostly threat of a global food crisis. Because every Russian missile that hits our ports, grain elevators, power plants that feed our agricultural production ultimately affects the living standards of tens of millions of people in many countries," added the Head of State.

Watch more: Previously, Russia demanded security guarantees from United States, and now - from Ukraine, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO