Severe fighting continues in Donetsk region, - Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called a complete liberation of all Ukrainian land a key goal.

He stated about it in his evening video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, I have held the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Meeting. The agenda of the meeting is quite obvious. It is the situation on the frontline, particularly in Donetsk region, where the fiercest battles continue. By the way, I would like to note the fighters of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade and the 79th separate air assault brigade for their steadfastness in repulsing the enemy's attacks there, in Donetsk region. It is especially difficult there these days - dozens of Russian attacks every day. Our guys stand firm and do not give up a single centimeter. This is a real heroism. And I thank everyone who defends our Donetsk region!" the Head of State stressed.

Also, according to Zelenskiy, the situation in other areas was considered at the meeting: Kharkiv region, Luhansk region, the South of the country, the situation on the borders.

"We are strengthening our positions everywhere and working towards the key goal - the complete liberation of the entire Ukrainian land," the President summed up.

