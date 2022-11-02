Occupants are turning Melitopol into a military base, - Mayor Fedorov

Occupied Melitopol is becoming more militarized every day.

It was reported by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"If earlier, 2-3 months ago, we talked about the fact that the occupiers seized a military base, enterprises in the city, and our resistance forces regularly knocked them out, today we can state the fact that the Rashists use our city and district as a huge military base," he said.

According to Fedorov, most enterprises work for the occupiers in the defense sector.

"At the seized reinforced concrete products plant they produce reinforced concrete pillboxes, which are transported for the defense of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions. They use machine-building plants to repair their equipment," the Head of the city added.

