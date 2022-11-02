Occupants did not take pilots’ bodies of downed KA-52 in Kherson region, although they came to place of crash - Butusov

Russian occupants decided not to take their pilots’ bodies in Kherson region. Ukrainian defenders are ready to hand over invaders’ remains.

It was reported on Facebook by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yuriy Butusov.

"Today, soldiers of the 9th Infantry Battalion during an offensive near the village of Bilyayivka, Kherson region, found the wreckage of a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter shot down in October, most likely by anti-aircraft gunners of either the 128th Mountain Assault or 60th Motorized Infantry Brigade. The powerful missile defense system did not protect the Ka-52, and once again the helicopter's ejection seats, which were constantly praised by the Russian media as having no analogues in the world, did not work.

Most of all, Ukrainian soldiers were surprised that the Russians did not take the remains of both pilots from the crash site. The enemy controlled this area, they came to the crash site, judging by the wheel tracks, but the remains of the Russian army aviation elite, burnt out officers, their comrades were left to rot in the field," said the journalist.

According to Butusov, Ukrainian defenders are ready to hand over the occupiers' remains

"If anyone is interested, of course, in Russia, in exchange for our prisoners and the remains of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in the occupied territory," he concluded.

