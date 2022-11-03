There are virtually no surviving houses in Avdiivka, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka - OVA

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that Russian troops are trying to "wipe off the map" cities in Donetsk region.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Radio Svoboda.

"The frontline is under shelling almost round the clock. Bakhmut direction remains one of the most tense on the frontline and the town of Bakhmut is heavily damaged. There is not a single surviving house in Avdiivka, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka... Selydivka hromada is also suffering," he said during the telethon.

According to Kyrylenko, the invaders strike using "all types of weapons, heavy artillery, long-range artillery, multiple rocket launchers".

"And where it cannot reach relatively remote towns, it uses missiles and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, as it was this week in Kramatorsk. The enemy is firing everywhere, and its goal is to wipe the cities off the face of the earth, because the enemy cannot break through the defense of our troops," added the Head of the Joint Staff.

