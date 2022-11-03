Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks near 12 settlements, occupiers are hitting critical infrastructure of Ukraine, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the AFU have repelled attacks by occupiers near 12 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Thus, the two hundred and fifty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Pavlivka and Prechystivka in Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure facilities and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 24 air strikes, launched more than 80 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 20 settlements were hit by the Russian occupiers. Among them are Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Kremenchuk in the Poltava region, Nevske in the Luhansk region, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Krasnohorivka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, Smila in the Cherkasy region, Nova Kamianka in the Kherson region, and Ternovi Pody in the Mykolaiv region.

There remains the threat of launching new strikes and the use of attack UAVs, in particular from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Orlykivka and Muravii in the Chernihiv region and Vilna Sloboda, Zapsillia, and Kharkivka in the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Alisivka, Ambarne, Anyskyne, Hatyshche, Hlyboke, Zelene, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Mala Vovcha, Morokhovets, Ohirtseve, Okhrimivka, Sosnivka, Starytsia, Strilecha and Khrypuny, the Kharkiv regions;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Dvorichna, Kamianka, Krokhmalne, and Figolivka in the Kharkiv region, Hrekivka, Nevske, Ploshanka and Sukhodil in the Luhansk region, Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region regions;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Zelenopillia, Mayorsk, New York, Opytne, Rozdolivka, Siversk, Soledar and Spirne settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery weapons, in the areas of Kamianka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Novopil, and Pavlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhnianka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Pavlivka, Stepove, and Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 30 settlements along the contact line suffered fire damage in the South Buz direction.

Russian occupying forces continue the forced "evacuation" of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Residents of settlements along the left bank of the Dnipro River from the settlement of Velyka Znamianka in the Zaporizhzhia region to Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region are subject to it.

The occupiers continue to steal and take away ambulances and equipment from hospitals from the settlement of Hola Prystan to the city of Skadovsk.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, units of the Russian occupation forces continue to use the civilian population as "human shields". Thus, according to available information, in the city of Svatove, the occupiers continue to place their units in schools and enterprises, and the local population is forced to continue working and bringing children to classes, despite shelling.

According to the updated information, the defeat of the enemy in the previous days has been confirmed. Thus, up to 60 servicemen were destroyed in the village of Pershotravneve in the Mykolaiv region, and up to 50 Russian invaders were wounded in the village of Vasylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 21 times last day. Areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, were affected. Air defense forces shot down 10 "Shahed-136" attack drones and "Orlan" UAVs.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, in a day, hit 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses, and 3 other important military objects of the enemy.