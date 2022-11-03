During day, occupiers killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, bodies of 4 civilians killed during occupation were discovered - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
5781
The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"On November 2, the Russians killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region: 3 in Bakhmut and 1 in Avdiivka.
In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 4 civilians who died during the occupation: 3 in Rubtsy and 1 in Lozova.
Another 5 people in the region were injured," the message reads.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.