Work of "grain corridor" has stabilized, - Minister of Defense of Turkey Akar

The operation of the "grain corridor" and the export of food from Ukraine by sea have stabilized.

This was stated by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"At noon on Wednesday, it was decided to resume the operation of the grain export mechanism. The operation of the sea corridor is completely normalized. Its operation continues, it is a humanitarian mission," he said.

At the same time, the minister said that after Russia disrupted the "grain agreement", he held negotiations with the Ukrainian side and the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu.

"We spoke again with our Ukrainian colleagues, and they gave some assurances. We passed this on to Mr. Shoigu," Akar clarified.

