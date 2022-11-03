More than 826 children were injured as result of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

More than 1,255 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of November 3, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 430. The number of injured has increased - more than 826.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 420, Kharkiv region - 263, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhzhia region - 70, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 58, Dnipropetrovsk region - 31. On November 1, as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Izium A 14-year-old boy was wounded in the Kharkiv region," the report says.

In addition, 2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were completely destroyed.

