Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 74,000 people (+730 per day), 1,442 UAVs, 2,734 tanks, 1,755 artillery systems, 5,552 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 3, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 74,000.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 03.11 are estimated to be:

74,000 (+730) personnel were eliminated,

tanks - 2734 (+20) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5552 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 1755 (+22) units,

MLRS - 390 (+3) units,

air defense equipment - 198 (+0) units,

aircraft - 277 (+0) units,

helicopters - 258 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1442 (+4),

cruise missiles - 397 (+0),

ships - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4162 (+9) units,

special equipment - 155 (+1).

The data is being verified.

