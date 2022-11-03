SSU exposed ex-judge of Zhovtnevy District Court of Mariupol, who works for occupiers

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine reported in absentia about the suspicion to the former judge of the Zhovtnevy District Court of Mariupol, who works for the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"The SSU has exposed the former judge of the Zhovtnevy district court of the city of Mariupol for collaborative activities. He voluntarily, without coercion, assumed the position of "chief of staff" in the so-called "Seaside District Court of the city of Mariupol DPR" created by the invaders, the message reads.

As it became known, the collaborator has held a position in the illegal judicial body established in the temporarily occupied territory since July 2022. In this position, he organizes the work of the "court", forms its apparatus, participates in the abduction of court cases from the premises of the district courts of the city for their further export to the territory of pseudo-republics. The occupiers present it as "improving the work of the courts according to the legislation of the DPR".

The odious ex-judge has shown his commitment to the "Russian world" before. In 2014, his decision allowed the owner of a Donetsk printing house, who printed newsletters, military tickets, and the newspapers "Novorossiya" and "Donetsk Respublika" for the militants, to escape responsibility. The judge released him on personal recognizance, after which the suspect fled and is currently wanted.

"Currently, the ex-judge has been informed of the suspicion of voluntarily occupying a position in illegal judicial bodies created in the temporarily occupied territory, that is, of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This article provides for deprivation of liberty for a period of 12 to 15 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of 10 to 15 years and with or without confiscation of property," the SSU reported.