West does not transfer Patriot system, because Ukraine is not yet fully compatible with NATO system, - "servant of people" Chernev

The Patriot air defense system has not yet been handed over to Ukraine. The difficulty is that it integrates into the country’s overall security system with satellite communications.

This was reported by the head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, "servant of the people" Yehor Chernev, in an interview with Censor.NET.

"Why aren't the most modern weapons transferred to us. For example, the Patriot systems. Although I won't say that they are the most modern, but they have their own characteristics. They are that it is not one machine, or two, or three that arrived - and they work here autonomously No, it is a system that is integrated into the general security system of the country with satellite communication, with algorithms for cooperation with ground stations, with intelligence and so on," the parliamentarian explained.

According to Chernev, the main issue is also the fact that Ukraine is not yet a member of NATO.

"For example, Poland and other member states of the Alliance can technically adapt, learn, do, integrate and so on, because they are included in the common system. As for us, it is still difficult to guarantee 100% compatibility. We are moving in this direction," added the national deputy.

The main purpose of the Patriot air defense system is to cover naval and air bases, as well as large administrative and industrial centers from possible means of air attack. The complex is able to simultaneously detect and recognize more than 100 air targets, and then continuously accompany eight of them. And then release and aim up to three missiles at each of these eight targets.