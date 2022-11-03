Second wave of mobilization awaits Russia. Kremlin is preparing that flow of Russian men to war will become continuous, - Russian media

Already this winter, a second wave of mobilization may begin in Russia, despite the assurances of the Kremlin that the mobilization has been completed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media

Putin's refusal to sign the decree on the end of mobilization was not accidental. According to the publication, the Kremlin plans to make the flow of Russian men to war continuous.

"I don't know the exact dates, but a new mobilization in Russia may begin soon, perhaps already in the winter," an interlocutor close to the Kremlin told the publication.

The second source of the publication confirmed that the mobilization in the Russian Federation may resume after the New Year holidays.

"It's clear that more people will be needed, it's just unclear how many there will be," the interlocutor added.

At the same time, summonses with dates for next year have already begun to be distributed in Russia. At least three such cases are known.

"Such a case happened with the owner of mobilization armor for IT employees from Nizhny Novgorod: a 28-year-old man went to the military commissar and received a summons for March 30, 2023," the article says.

A similar case happened in Moscow. The man, who used to serve in intelligence, was told by the military commissariat that he would be drafted into the second wave of mobilization after the New Year.

In addition, the governors of the border regions of the Rostov, Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation previously announced a new wave of mobilization. However, the Kremlin denied their words.