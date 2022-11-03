Ruscists banned use of boats in occupied Kherson region, children from boarding schools were taken to Crimea, - Defense Intelligence

In the occupied areas of the Kherson region, the ruscists announced the "revision of solar electricity generation facilities". If the owners of the property do not appear within the specified time to prove their ownership, the property will be "nationalized" (stolen) and transferred to the fake company "Khersonoblenergo" created by the occupiers. Then the property is planned to be taken to the territory of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"The illegal "evacuation" of Ukrainian citizens of the Kherson region from the right bank of the Dnieper continues. To encourage people to move, they are offered to receive so-called "housing certificates" for the purchase of housing in the Russian Federation. As part of the "evacuation", local residents are forcibly evicted from apartments and houses. Disguised as civilian soldiers of the Soviet Union move into the vacated housing. Cars are taken from the locals for use by the occupying forces," the message reads.

Also, according to intelligence, children were taken from boarding schools in Kherson to the territory of occupied Crimea. Today, the children are housed in one of the psychiatric hospitals of Simferopol. Prisoners of the Kherson colony were also transported to the territory of the occupied peninsula.

"Local residents are warned that all moorings (even small rural ones) must be empty. If any watercraft are found, they will either be destroyed or confiscated.

Over the past few weeks, collaborators and representatives of the occupation administration have been resettled in boarding houses located on Arabatska Strilka. Owners of recreation centers are forced to resettle "displaced persons". In addition, the Russian military is searching for vacant premises for resettlement," the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

Currently, the Russian military is actively using the road through Arabatska Strilka between Crimea and the Kherson region. Until February 24, the specified road was not used, as it was dug up and had ditches. After the start of the armed aggression, the engineering units of the Soviet Union restored the dirt road and transport links, which made it possible to reduce the route from the occupied Crimea to the Kherson region, and later to the Donetsk region, by approximately 120 km.