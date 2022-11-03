Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed barge crossing that Russians built under Antoniv bridge, - OC "South"

The barge crossing, which the Russian occupiers built under the Antoniv bridge in Kherson, is critically damaged and unusable.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman of the "South" operational command, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The spokeswoman of the OC "South" noted that the Russians completely blocked traffic across the Dnipro River and prohibited civilians from using any watercraft.

Read more: Disappearance of flag of Russian Federation from building of Kherson Regional State Administration may be provocation, - OC "South"

According to Humeniuk, this may indicate that the occupiers are trying to exclusively use the crossings that can still function and the watercraft they stole from local residents for themselves.

"But the hostilities continue, we maintain fire control. In particular, the Antonivska crossing - the alternative that was created along the bridge, cannot be used at all now, because it is critically damaged," said the spokeswoman of OC "South".