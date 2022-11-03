German citizens were urged to leave Iran urgently

The German Foreign Ministry urges its citizens to leave Iran urgently because of the risk of arbitrary arrests.

"For German citizens, there is a concrete risk of being arbitrarily arrested, interrogated, and sentenced to long prison terms. Dual nationals who hold Iranian citizenship in addition to German citizenship are primarily at risk. In the recent past, there have been a large number of arbitrary arrests of foreign citizens," the report said.

The German Foreign Ministry warns that the situation in Iran has worsened amid protests after the death of a young Iranian woman.

