Russian occupiers shelled terminal of Chinese corporation in port of Mykolaiv - 17 thousand tons of oil were destroyed, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on a terminal leased by a Chinese corporation, as a result of which 17,000 tons of sunflower oil were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, announced this on Facebook.

"The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on a terminal leased by a Chinese corporation in the Mykolaiv seaport, as a result of which 17,000 tons of sunflower oil worth $26 million were destroyed. Another terminal owned by China is under threat of attack," Nikolenko said.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs constantly draws the attention of the international community to Russia's purposeful destruction of agricultural terminals in Ukraine as part of the Kremlin's strategy to undermine global food security.

"The shelling of the Chinese terminal in the port of Mykolaiv once again confirms the importance of intensifying efforts on the part of Beijing to end Russia's war against Ukraine. We call on the Chinese side to demand from Moscow an immediate end to attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure to protect, including the property of Chinese enterprises," Nikolenko urged.

