Enemy has tripled intensity of combat actions in certain frontline areas, - Zaluzhnyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States Forces in Europe General Christopher Cavoli.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of Commander-in-Chief in Facebook.

"We discussed the situation at the frontline. It is tense but under control. The enemy has tripled the intensity of hostilities in certain areas of the frontline - up to 80 attacks daily. Thanks to the courage and skill of our soldiers, we are holding the defense," Zaluzhnyi said.

The interlocutors have also discussed the problem of Russian missile attacks and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Our partners understand the need to supply Ukraine with missile and air defense systems and make significant efforts to this end," the Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted.

