Enemy losses over last day amounted to: 210 persons, 15 armored vehicles, 2 artillery systems, - Eastern Defense Forces Grouping

The situation in the East remains tense but under control. The highest intensity of fighting remains in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy’s advance near the localities of Bilohorivka, Soledar, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press center of Eastern Defense Forces Grouping.

In Kharkiv region, the enemy launched 1 missile strike near Pavlohard and 4 more air strikes in Novoselivka direction. He conducted 39 artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The occupants tried 9 times to go on the offensive, but unsuccessfully. During the attacks the enemy intensively used artillery and heavy armored vehicles.

In the Luhansk direction, the enemy conducted 3 air strikes near the settlements of Torske and Ploschanka since the beginning of the day. He made 42 artillery attacks on the positions of our defenders in order to break through the defense of the Ukrainian military. For this purpose he used tanks and mortars. The attack was choked.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted 1 air strike and fired almost 150 artillery shells at the positions of our troops. The enemy resorted to the offensive more than 20 times, but almost all attacks failed, some battles are still ongoing.

In the Donetsk sector the enemy conducted 12 air strikes and over 100 artillery attacks on the positions of our military. During the day the enemy unsuccessfully conducted more than 30 attempts of assault attacks. In addition, the Russian occupation forces used a kamikaze drone "Lancet".

Read more: Since beginning of this day, 14 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 20 occupant vehicles, ammunition depot and 4 airborne targets were destroyed - JFO press center

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the occupants conducted 1 missile and 1 air strike. They fired over 30 times at Ukrainian troops from barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy did not resort to assault actions in this direction.

In the area of responsibility of the Eastern group of troops since the beginning of the day, the enemy fired at 14 settlements and damaged 26 civilian and critical infrastructure facilities. Defense Forces evacuated over 200 local residents from the combat zone.

Mine clearance works continue on the de-occupied territories. About a thousand explosive devices were defused and about 20 hectares of Ukrainian territory were inspected.

The enemy's irreversible combat losses in the eastern direction amounted to: 210 personnel, 7 tanks, 8 armored personnel carriers, 2 artillery systems and 7 vehicles.