U.S. officials have been inspecting Ukraine’s use of Western weapons for the past several months and have found no evidence of diversion.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"A small team consisting of personnel from the Defense Attaché's office at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has conducted several inspections of U.S. security assistance deliveries over the past few months at various locations in Ukraine," he said.

The Pentagon representative clarified that the inspections were not carried out near the front line - "we have no evidence of large-scale diversion of U.S. security assistance in Ukraine".

In addition, according to Ryder, Ukraine tracks "security assistance from border logistics centers to the front line" and "provides cost and damage reports to record losses".

Earlier this week, the Pentagon said that a small number of U.S. military personnel had begun conducting inspections in Ukraine to ensure that the Ukrainian armed forces are properly accounting for weapons provided by the West.

The presence of U.S. troops in Ukraine came as the U.S. State Department announced a plan to ensure that Western weapons provided to Ukraine do not fall into the hands of Russian forces or their mercenaries.

Congressmen have long complained to the White House about the lack of transparency in reporting on billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. The U.S. has given nearly $18 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country in February, and Washington wants to make sure it is not misused.