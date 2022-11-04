Enemy is advancing in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions. Attacks in area of 6 settlements were repelled, - General Staff

The two hundred and fifty-fourth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion has begun. The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

According to the General Staff, over the past day units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Pavlivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

It is noted that the enemy launched 4 missiles and 28 air strikes, carried out more than 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems. About 30 settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, and other regions were affected by these criminal actions.

"The threat of new strikes and the use of attack UAVs remains. In particular, from the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the General Staff added.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the area of the village of Volfyne, Sumy region. The invaders also used attack UAVs;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Berestovka, Bilohorivka, Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Chuhunivka, and Udy;

in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Myasozharivka, Zvanivka, Rozdolivka, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Serebryanka, Novoyehorivka, and Yampolivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Ozarianivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Opytne, and Zelenopillia;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske settlements;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Prechystivka, Vodiane, Pavlivka, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka;

and the Zaporizhzhia direction - from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaypole, Dorozhnianka, Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, and Mali Shcherbaky.

More than 25 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the South Buh region. In addition, the enemy continued aerial reconnaissance. Actively used the UAV, made up to thirty sorties.