"We will liberate Iran," - Biden

President Joe Biden told his supporters on Thursday "we will liberate Iran" after they called for attention to the protests that have spread in the country.

"Don't worry, we will liberate Iran. ... They will liberate themselves soon enough," Biden said.

According to the publication, Biden said the phrase as supporters in the crowd held up cell phones that read "Free Iran."

It will be recalled that protests began in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Gina Mahsa Amini. The so-called morality police arrested a woman because her hair was visible from under her hijab. She died in police custody on September 16. After the death of Gina Mahsa Amini, thousands of people demonstrated against the repressive course and the Islamic system of government. Later, a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Niki Shakarami, became a victim of Iranian security forces.

Later, the protests spread throughout Iran, and the government violently suppressed the protests, beating, arresting, and killing people.

