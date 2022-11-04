Over course of day, Ruscists killed 8 civilians in Donetsk region, 14 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian invaders continue to kill civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"On November 3, the Russians killed 8 civilians in the Donetsk region: 5 in Bakhmut, 1 in Pokrovsk, 1 in Nelipivka, and 1 in Krasnohorivka. In addition, the law enforcement officers discovered the body of 1 civilian killed by the Russians during the occupation - in Krymky," the message reads.
According to the head of the regional administration, another 14 people in the region were injured.