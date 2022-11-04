Air defense forces destroyed 9 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones at night - Air Force of AFU

Air defense forces destroyed 9 Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" at night.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"On the night of November 3-4, the Russian invaders attacked from the eastern direction with Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahed-136".

Eight barrage munitions were destroyed by air defense of the air command "East".

Another drone in the area of responsibility of the "East" Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Command noted.

See more: Russian military carried out massive attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, 4 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down over region. PHOTOS