Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 74,840 people (+840 per day), 1,450 UAVs, 2,750 tanks, 1,772 artillery systems, 5,580 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 4, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 74,840.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, 840 occupiers and 28 armored vehicles per day are "not a record, but powerful." The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Avdiivka directions.

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 04/11 are approximately:

personnel - about 74,840 (+840) people were liquidated

tanks - 2750 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5580 (+28) units,

artillery systems - 1772 (+17) units,

MLRS - 391 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 201 (+3) units,

aircraft - 277 (+0) units,

helicopters - 258 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 1450 (+8),

cruise missiles - 397 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4174 (+12) units,

special equipment - 155 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.