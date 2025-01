German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Spiegel.

During the meeting with Xi Jinping, Scholz turned his attention to the war.

"I want to emphasize Russia's war against Ukraine, which creates many problems for our rules-based world order," the Chancellor of Germany said.

