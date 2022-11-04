Day in Donetsk region: 22 houses were damaged in Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Avdiivka and Mariinka were shelled

The occupiers continue to shell the populated areas of the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Pokrovsk suffered the most from the Russians - a school and at least 22 houses were damaged by rocket attacks. 1 civilian was killed, and 6 others were injured.

On the Volnovasky direction, Vuhledar came under fire - a substation was destroyed, 5 houses were damaged.

"There were no casualties in the Donetsk direction. Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Maksimilianivka are under fire. In the Ocheretyno district - the outskirts of Pervomaiskyi. In Avdiivka, there were isolated flights at night, and in the morning - shelling from artillery and "Hrads" in the center of the city," the report says.

On Horlivskyi in Bakhmut, the Russians killed at least 3 people and wounded another 5. 9 private houses and 1 high-rise building were damaged. 1 house was damaged in Toretsk - no victims. In the Soledar district, it was loud near Bakhmutske and Yakovlivka, in Svitlodarsk - at Mayorsk station.

"Massive shelling of Torsk and Zarichne in the Lyman district continues," the head of the region notes.