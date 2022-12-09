US imposes new sanctions against Russia over its military cooperation with Iran

US Government imposes sanctions against Russian Aerospace Forces as well as other Russian institutions due to their involvement in illegal procurement of unmanned technologies from Iran and their use against peaceful cities of Ukraine.

This was stated on Friday during a phone briefing by the coordinator for strategic communications of the White House Security Council John Kirby, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Today, we are announcing sanctions against three Russian entities that have been at the forefront of the acquisition and use of Iranian drones," the White House spokesman said.

He specified that this list includes, in particular, the Russian Aerospace Forces as a beneficiary of the Russian-Iranian agreement on the drone transfer. In addition, the sanctions list includes the 924th Russian State Unmanned Aviation Center, which sent its personnel to Iran for training on Iranian UAVs.

At the same time, according to Kirby, the United States is assessing the possibility of imposing export restrictions against Iran to stop the access of relevant technologies to this country.