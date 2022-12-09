Tractor exploded on mine in Rivne region - RMA

In Rivne region in forest near Zarichne a tractor trailer exploded on a mine, driver and passenger were not injured.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Head of Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval.

"The situation occurred when local residents conducted illegal logging. During the U-turn, the tractor knocked down a minefield marking sign. And the perpetrators were detained after an attempt to escape," - Koval wrote.

He reminded that in Rivne region there is still a ban on visiting forests.

"And do not think that you are the "smartest ". Especially if you want to profit from illegal deforestation. Once again I urge you to be careful and follow common sense. First of all, it's about your life and safety," - the head of the RMA said.

