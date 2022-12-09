New power outage schedules launched in Kyiv, - DTEK

Starting from Friday, December 9, new schedules of stabilization power outages will be implemented in Kyiv. They have been developed taking into account the difficult situation in energy system resulting from the recent terrorist attacks by Russian Federation.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to DTEK press office. The schedules consist of three categories: White color on the graph: there is light and its availability is guaranteed at this time

Grey color on the graph: at this time there is guaranteed to be no light

Light gray color on the graph: possible outages if the imbalance in the power system will increase. It is noted that soon the updated schedules will be launched in Odesa and Dnipro regions. Read more: Due to shortage of electricity generation, Ukraine will go through winter period with electricity limiting schedules - DTEK

Author: Даниэла Козлович