Ukraine will receive air defense systems from United Kingdom in coming weeks, - Sunak

During a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak promised that new air defence equipment would arrive in Ukraine in coming weeks.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to European Truth.

"Speaking about the latest deliveries of lethal aid from the UK, the Prime Minister said that more anti-aircraft guns and short-range air defence missiles will arrive in the coming weeks," the British Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Office of the British Prime Minister announced another conversation between Sunak and Zelensky in the coming weeks.

