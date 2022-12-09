During December 9, Russians struck Sumy region 48 times - RMA

Russian troops conducted 48 strikes on Sumy region during this day.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky in Telegram.

He noted that the enemy fired at the border village of Shalyha community with 120-mm mortars. 8 attacks were recorded.

"Yunakivska community: 40 Russian mines of 120 mm caliber exploded on the outskirts of the border. In both cases there were no casualties and destructions," stated Zhyvytskyi.

Moreover, on December 8 the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian house in Bilopilska community. "A fire broke out and the house burned to the ground. The only thing that saved the people was that they were not at home at that moment," said the head of the OVA.

