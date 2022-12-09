US imposes personal sanctions against odious judge Vovk

United States officially imposed personal sanctions against head of Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on US Department of State official website.

It is noted that on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day and on the eve of the International Human Rights Day, the United States is taking the following measures to promote accountability for corruption and human rights violations around the world.

There is only one person from Ukraine on this list - Pavlo Vovk.

"Pavlo Vovk, Chairman of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. Pursuant to Section 7031(c), the State Department designated Vovk for soliciting bribes in exchange for interference with judicial and other public processes. Two immediate family members are also designated as part of this action," the statement said.

On June 17, 2022, the NABU and the SAPO sent to court a case on the facts of conspiracy to seize state power, obstruction of the work of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, as well as participation in a criminal organization and abuse of influence by the chairman and judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court in collusion with a number of other persons. In addition to Pavlo Vovk, the head of Kyiv District Administrative Court, ten other people are involved in this case, in particular, the deputy head of the KDAC Yevhen Ablov, judges of the KDAC Ihor Pohrebnychenko, Ihor Kachur, Bohdan Sanin, Oleksiy Ogurtsov, Volodymyr Keleberda, former head of the State Judicial Administration Zenoviy Kholodniuk, as well as two lawyers.

According to the investigation, these persons acted within the framework of a criminal organization headed by the head of the KDAC, which aimed to seize state power by establishing control over the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ), the High Council of Justice (HCJ) and creating artificial obstacles in their work.

In fact, the said organization made decisions in its own interests, as well as in the interests of political elites and business circles.

NABU detectives have been investigating these facts since July 2020, after the case file was transferred from the Prosecutor General's Office.

In March 2021, NABU detectives completed the investigation and opened the materials for review. Thus, the volume of documented audio recordings from the offices of KDAC judges is more than 16 thousand hours. In addition, given the delay by the defense in getting acquainted with the materials of the criminal proceedings, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court set a deadline for them to get acquainted with the materials until 15.06.2022 inclusive.