Putin urged Russians not to believe reports of Russian Defense Ministry. VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that they should not trust neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the Russian occupiers, but should trust only him.

This was stated by Putin at a press conference at the EAEU summit in Bishkek, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Who to believe - reports of the Ministry of Defense or soldiers from the front line?" - the journalist asked Putin.

"You cannot trust anyone, only me," Putin replied.