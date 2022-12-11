As result of evening strikes on enemy bases in Melitopol, approximately 200 occupiers died, - Fedorov

As a result of the evening strikes on the Russian bases in Melitopol, there are many dead and wounded occupiers.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Occupiers, what's the commotion?

There are too many 200s and 300s in Melitopol after the evening strikes on the Ruscist bases.

Local residents report:

According to preliminary estimates, about 200 occupiers were roasted.

Wounded orcs are immediately taken to Crimean hospitals because there are already enough places in Melitopol hospitals.

Ambulances are coming from different parts of Melitopol - not only from the eastern side, where it is on fire but also from the southern side.

Not all orcs have access to hospitals. Some ambulances turn to the morgue.

As they say, on the right path," Fedorov wrote.

