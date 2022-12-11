Deoccupation of Crimea may provoke Putin to use nuclear weapons, - Washington Post

Ukrainian de-occupation of Crimea may provoke a nuclear war. Since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not accept the loss of the peninsula, he may use nuclear weapons.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Washington Post.

"For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the annexation of Crimea has become a pillar of his legacy, which will collapse if he loses the peninsula. Putin noted that any attempts by Ukraine to return Crimea will cross a "red line" that he will not tolerate," the newspaper writes.

However, as the publication notes, until recently, Ukraine's desire to regain Crimea long seemed like a "far-fetched fantasy", but recent Ukrainian victories on the battlefields and Moscow's mistakes suddenly "made it plausible - perhaps dangerous".

As The Washington Post writes, the West, although it supports Ukraine, fears that "any Ukrainian military incursion into Crimea could push Putin to take decisive action," potentially even to the use of a nuclear bomb.

The publication draws attention to the fact that after Ukraine liberated Kherson - which, as Moscow promised, would remain "Russia forever" - Russian officials intensified their rhetoric.

For example, the former president of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev promised "doomsday" in the event of an "attack" on Crimea, and the Russian parliament began to threaten "the last devastating blow."

The Washington Post cites the words of the former chief of the British General Staff, who said that "Ukraine will risk a nuclear war to protect Crimea."

"But if you rub Putin's nose in it, he might do something very stupid. He might use tactical nuclear weapons," the former British military said.

