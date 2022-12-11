Ruscists carried out six fire attacks on Avdiivka, - National Police

The occupation army of the Russian Federation made 12 strikes on the Donetsk region, there are wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, 5 settlements were shelled.

"The troops of the Russian Federation carried out six fire attacks on Avdiivka. Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Karlivka, and Maksimilianivka were also hit. The occupiers hit the civilian population with "Hrad" MLRS. 2 residential buildings and the premises of the water company were damaged," the message says.

As a result of artillery shelling, we have wounded people in Bakhmut and Maksimilianivka.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

