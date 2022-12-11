Germany promised Ukraine more weapons and ammunition, - Ambassador Makeiev

Germany has promised to transfer more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. In addition, the countries are negotiating the supply of modern tanks.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine writes about this with reference to the interview of Oleksii Makeiev, Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, to Welt am Sonntag.

"In direct negotiations, we were assured that there will be more weapons and more ammunition. We will announce what exactly, together at the appropriate time," he said.

He noted that he does not want to put diplomatic pressure on the federal government - instead, he wants to force Germany to provide what it has as soon as possible since Ukraine does not have time to wait for weapons.

Makeiev stressed that the Ukrainian military urgently needs more anti-aircraft systems, self-propelled howitzers, Cheetahs, and ammunition.

"In addition, we are still negotiating the supply of Marder and Leopard tanks. However, the decision on this remains with the federal government," the ambassador said.

See more: Embassy of Ukraine in Germany turned off evening lighting as sign of solidarity: We will turn it on after victory. PHOTOS

Makeiev noted that Ukraine expects the German government to respond more promptly to our specific proposals and requests. He added that this is a positive trend.