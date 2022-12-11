In Belarus, they began to collect funds for ammunition for Russian military, - Center of National Resistance

The state-owned enterprises of the Republic of Belarus started collecting funds for the needs of the Association of Veterans of Combat Actions in the Territory of Other States.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

According to the Belarusian underground, in fact, these funds will be used to purchase ammunition and uniforms for the mobilized military of the Russian Federation fighting in Ukraine. Officially, the funds are allegedly being collected for the Belarusian military," the report says.

The organization "Association of Veterans of Combat Actions in the Territory of Other States", controlled by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, is collecting funds. It was created in 1995. The main goals of the organization include social protection of the rights and guarantees of veterans of combat operations on the territory of other countries.

